Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

We're checking out the new FFVII: Remake Episode INTERmission on today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into the shoes of Yuffie in this standalone adventure for PS5 consoles.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade has now launched, bringing not only a bunch of visual and performance upgrades to the game to suit the more powerful hardware of the PS5, but it has also given us an all-new standalone adventure featuring Wutai ninja Yuffie as the protagonist.

Known as the Episode INTERmission, we're going to be checking out the first chapter of the DLC on today's GR Live, to see how playing as Yuffie brings a new way to experience this gorgeous remake.

To catch all the action as it unfolds, we'll be starting at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, where Ben will be hosting today.

To see how the PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade stacks up against the PS4 version, you can check out our comparison article here.

