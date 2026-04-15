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Replaced

We're checking out Replaced on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Sad Cat Studios' acclaimed action title.

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It's a pretty outstanding week for video game fans as there are a ton of major titles making their arrival that are worthy of note. Pragmata, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, Replaced, the list goes on.

Speaking about Sad Cat Studios action project, we're going to be spotlighting Replaced on today's GR Live, where starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage.

For more on Replaced, you can read our glowing review of the game to see why you should be putting aside some time to check it out for yourself.

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REVIEW. Written by Marcus Persson

We've travelled back to the 1980s and wandered amongst concrete, steel and neon in search of the truth.



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