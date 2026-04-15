We're checking out Replaced on today's GR Live

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It's a pretty outstanding week for video game fans as there are a ton of major titles making their arrival that are worthy of note. Pragmata, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, Replaced, the list goes on.

Speaking about Sad Cat Studios action project, we're going to be spotlighting Replaced on today's GR Live, where starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage.

For more on Replaced, you can read our glowing review of the game to see why you should be putting aside some time to check it out for yourself.