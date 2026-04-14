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Few things in life make me happier than when developers dare to stick to a clear vision and simply refuse to compromise. Against all better judgement. Especially when it comes to audio-visual storytelling, where much of the experience is simply about mood and atmosphere rather than deep gameplay and an expansive, seemingly endless world full of possibilities. In short, a tight and focused narrative that allows you, for a few blissful hours, to actually forget all the hustle and bustle of the outside world.

Welcome to the 1980s that never were. A dystopian reflection of the decade we all love, but where technological advances were allowed to take a different turn. Forget Walkmans, Macintosh and He-Man. Instead, we're treated to shadowy power structures, state control and brutal violence. The body is reduced to a resource and life is something fleeting that, on the whole, doesn't seem to mean all that much. At the centre is R.E.A.C.H., an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body, trying to come to terms with this new normality. A premise that, of course, immediately places Replaced in the same philosophical sandbox as Blade Runner and Ghost in the Shell, where questions of consciousness and identity constantly bubble beneath the surface.

The city looms ahead.

The difference is that Replaced (thankfully) doesn't try to outdo those genre-defining titans that have helped shape so much of the genre, neither in scope nor in its exploration of life's questions. Whereas, for example, Cyberpunk 2077 went all out on its expansive world, filled with systems, characters and stories, Sad Cat Studios has created something far more intimate and focused. Replaced scales back the experience and instead focuses on pace, atmosphere and immersion. The result truly speaks for itself through its almost claustrophobic storytelling. A lone figure wandering through a world in active decay. Cast in shimmering, rain-soaked concrete, steel and light.

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A feeling conveyed with rare perfection by perhaps the game's most striking aspect: the visual presentation. We've certainly seen so-called HD2D titles before, but Replaced takes this concept a step further and is downright ridiculously stylish. And it's not just any single element, but precisely how well the lighting, pixel art and the often absurd level of detail interact with one another. It feels... genuinely alive and ingrained. Withered leaves dancing in the wind, light filtering through dirty windows and dark rooms where the grime hangs heavy in the air.

The fights can be quite challenging on higher difficulty settings.

Everything is so shamelessly well-composed, yet it never feels like it's just there for the sake of looking good. Instead, the visuals serve as an extension of the narrative, with every scene carrying an emotional weight and texture that time and again makes you want to pause and simply gape in awe. To top it all off, the camera actively works to heighten the drama in every frame by zooming, panning or shifting focus. It's elegant, engaging and downright stunning.

But the ambitions extend far beyond the visuals alone, and Replaced also offers surprisingly competent gameplay that combines platforming with exploration and simpler, yet often surprisingly challenging, combat. The latter is based on a combination of strikes, parries and counters. Simple yet satisfying, clearly drawing inspiration from Arkham Asylum, though naturally adapted to a two-dimensional perspective. The movements, however, carry far more weight in Replaced and possess a natural fluidity reminiscent of titles such as Flashback and Prince of Persia. In short, you can't really just spam the buttons here, at least not if you're playing on one of the higher difficulty levels, which can often be quite punishing.

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Scan objects in the world and read about them on your cute little terminal

The effect here is clear and is actually noticeable right from the moment you take your first tentative steps in the game. Every movement simply carries far more meaning and consequence; there is a distinct rhythm here that quickly becomes quite addictive. The whole thing often feels more cinematic in its presentation, where everything from the animations, camera movements and pacing clearly aims to be more of an experience than just another game in the crowd.

And it is here that Replaced truly finds its identity. For although it is quite easy, in passing, to draw parallels with other works within the genre, both in film and in games, all influences are filtered through the uncompromising vision the team has established. There is purpose here, not just style, and although this is hardly anything new for the genre, they still manage to present it in a way that feels personal rather than preachy. The questions emerge naturally through curiosity and the situations you find yourself in.

But not everything is perfect, and for many, the game's rather superficial gameplay will likely become tiresome. This is, of course, a very deliberate choice by the developers and part of the aforementioned 'uncompromising vision'. For which I truly commend them. But Replaced will not appeal to the masses. It is niche, it is limited, and, not least, it is a game that almost demands you pause every now and then and really take in your surroundings.

Let there be light!

Replaced doesn't try to be the biggest or the best. And in a genre that otherwise so easily tends to focus on and get bogged down in technical excess and overambition, it's refreshing to have something that dares to be more stripped-back, focused and personal. Ultimately, Replaced is, after all, about emotion, which it has in abundance, with a story that resonates deeply, feels refreshing without reinventing the wheel, and, moreover, doesn't feel the need to provide all the answers.

If this is a package you can live with, and if, like yours truly, you have a soft spot for dystopian pixels cast in neon and grime, then Replaced will most likely be one of the most incredible and transformative experiences in a long time. So turn off the lights, crank up the volume and let the alternative 80s engulf you.