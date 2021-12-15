We're checking out Planet Zoo's Europe Pack on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday, Frontier Developments released the next DLC for its management simulation title, Planet Zoo, a DLC that brought a bunch of new animals, scenery pieces and even a new scenario to check out. Known as the Europe Pack, this add-on is based on the continent of Europe and has brought new items that relate to the region, including medieval-themed goodies.

With five new animals on offer, over 250 new scenery pieces, and an Xmas-themed scenario to look forward to, we're going to be diving back into the simulation game on today's GR Live, to see how the Europe Pack has bolstered and expanded the experience of Planet Zoo.

As per usual, we'll be going live at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the GR Live homepage, where Rebeca will be building the zoo of her dreams for a couple of hours. Be sure to drop by to see all the new goodies in the Europe Pack, which you can see a teaser of below.