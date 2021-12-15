Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Planet Zoo

We're checking out Planet Zoo's Europe Pack on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore all the new additions the DLC has brought to the simulation title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday, Frontier Developments released the next DLC for its management simulation title, Planet Zoo, a DLC that brought a bunch of new animals, scenery pieces and even a new scenario to check out. Known as the Europe Pack, this add-on is based on the continent of Europe and has brought new items that relate to the region, including medieval-themed goodies.

With five new animals on offer, over 250 new scenery pieces, and an Xmas-themed scenario to look forward to, we're going to be diving back into the simulation game on today's GR Live, to see how the Europe Pack has bolstered and expanded the experience of Planet Zoo.

As per usual, we'll be going live at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the GR Live homepage, where Rebeca will be building the zoo of her dreams for a couple of hours. Be sure to drop by to see all the new goodies in the Europe Pack, which you can see a teaser of below.

HQ
Planet Zoo

Related texts

0
Planet ZooScore

Planet Zoo
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Those looking for a modern take on zoo management should definitely give this a go."



Loading next content