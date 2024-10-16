We're checking out New World: Aeternum on today's GR Live

Yesterday, Amazon Games opened the doors to New World once again, this time in a new version of the MMORPG that featured changes to its story and world, and added new characters and content, while also merging together the base game and the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion. This collective effort is known as New World: Aeternum, and it's also the first time that the title has arrived on consoles.

With this release in mind, we're going to be diving into New World: Aeternum on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and playing through an hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by to see how New World: Aeternum is shaping up, and also stay tuned for our review, which we're currently hard at work on.