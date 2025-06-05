We're celebrating the launch of Switch 2 and Mario Kart World on today's GR Live

HQ

It's the big day for Nintendo fans. After years of waiting, the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, and that means Mario Kart World is also here too. To mark this momentous occasion, we're going to be hosting a GR Live stream this afternoon, where I will be hosting and playing through an hour of the anticipated kart racer all from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

Yep, you'll be able to head to the GR Live homepage in a few hours to witness the next major chapter in the Mario Kart series, all being played on a Nintendo Switch 2 console.

For those wondering about our scored review of the game, it's coming soon, so keep your eyes peeled. Until then, be sure to check out our latest thoughts on the game here, and also watch some exclusive gameplay and check out a bunch of 4K screenshots.