Mario Kart World

Enjoy our exclusive gallery of 58 Mario Kart World 4K screenshots

We've been playing for hours for our final impressions before release and here we've 'crabbed' a colourful, exclusive image gallery for you.

HQ
Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World has started its engine and is now ready to release, together with the Nintendo Switch 2, as soon as the day after tomorrow, so pretty much in a few hours depending on your time zone. That's why, after sending Gamereactor to both Frankfurt and Madrid to play for several hours in all game modes, you can find Jonas Mäki's final impressions here and David Caballero's gameplay videos here.

But that's not all, as we also love taking pictures of the astonishing stages and the bizarre characters, and that's why we present you with a 60 (!) exclusive picture gallery before, including 58 2160p screenshots, but also a couple of 1080p images taken from our time with the game, which you are free to download and use as your brand-new Mario Kart World wallpaper as you wait for the release in 3, 2, 1...

Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2

