We're building our empire in Civilization VII on today's GR Live

While February may be a huge month for RPGs this year, we've also got a heavy hitter when it comes to strategy in Civilization VII. The game officially releases next week, but early access begins this week, and we're going to be diving in for an early look in today's GR Live.

As always, you can check out our GR Live streams from the GR Live Homepage or from our YouTube and Twitch channels. We'll be starting from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET.

Civilization VII features the classic 4X strategy of the franchise's past, with some big and refreshing changes to the formula like the Ages mechanic, splitting leaders from civilisations, and more. If you want to read more of our thoughts on the game, check out our network review here.