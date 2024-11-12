We're becoming super sleuths in The Rise of the Golden Idol on today's GR Live

HQ

The Rise of the Golden Idol is out now, and the sequel to The Case of the Golden Idol promises more interesting mysteries for us to work out the old noodle. Set in the 1970s, we'll have to piece together names, locations, actions, objects, and more in order to figure out who did what, when, where, and why.

It's a great detective game to spend the dark evenings and afternoons of the winter, and so if you're looking to check it out, we'll be going through an hour of The Rise of the Golden Idol on today's GR Live.

As usual, you can join in on the GR Live Homepage, or via our Twitch and YouTube channels. We'll be starting at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST.