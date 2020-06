You're watching Advertisements

The Elder Scrolls Online received its new major expansion just recently for PC (console players get to play the expansion tomorrow) and in it, players get to travel back to Skyrim. The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor has players go up against vampiric beasts emerging from the depths of Western Skyrim and we're rushing for that very darkness on today's stream.

Want to join us on our journey? Head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).