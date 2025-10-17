Weapons hits streaming just before Halloween

HQ

Autumn is upon us and what better than to cosy up on the couch with a great horror movie? Even better with it being one of the most acclaimed ones as of late - Zack Cregger's Weapons. As some of you might already be aware of, the movie takes place in a small American town and centers on the weird and sudden disappearance of a bunch of school kids.

Weapons became a runaway hit when it premiered back in August and has grossed more than 260 million dollars worldwide. And with it now coming to streaming on October the 25th, even more people can enjoy and discover the haunting and harrowing tale, as told by Cregger and his team. Here at Gamereactor we hailed it as "a pulpy and brilliantly told horror gem that you just can't miss". And if you've for some reason not read the review yet, please do so.

Will you be streaming Weapons when it arrives later this month on HBO?