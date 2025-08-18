Weapons continues its hot streak while Nobody 2 struggles at the box office

HQ

It's another Monday, which means another box office weekend has passed us by. As always, there were some winners, some who managed to earn a tad less than expected, and films that held our interest despite already having been out for weeks.

Weapons is still the big movie that's captured everyone at the box office, it seems. On a modest $38 million budget, the film has so far grossed $148 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), collecting $25 million from the US in its second weekend. That's only a 43% drop from its first weekend, which is a really strong figure for a horror movie.

Nobody 2 debuted last weekend, and its opening didn't impress as much as Universal may have hoped. The action sequel grossed $9.2 million in the US, which is a bit more than the first film's $6.2 million, but it's worth noting the original Nobody opened during the immediate post-COVID days.

Currently, Nobody 2 has earned $14 million worldwide. On a budget of $25 million, it doesn't have too far to climb to hopefully break even, but we'll have to see if interest picks up. Elsewhere in the box office, Superman is now at $594 million, and we'll have to see if digital sales stop it from reaching $600 million before it leaves cinemas. On the other end of the superhero sphere, The Fantastic Four: First Steps continues to lose steam, earning just $8.8 million in the US markets.