You're watching Advertisements

The remake of Destroy All Humans! is almost upon us, and you'll be able to read our review soon enough when it lands early next week. Before that, however, the folks over at THQ Nordic sent over a special collector's edition of the game, and we unbox it in the video attached. Take a look at the contents of this special edition of the cult classic title, and stay tuned for more on this long-awaited remake, which is set to land on PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One on July 28.