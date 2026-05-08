We talk Mixtape, Lego Batman, and Mortal Kombat 2 on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

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It has been a very busy week for video game fans, as not only have a few different games and major movie adaptations made their arrival, but a massive preview has done the rounds as well. With so much happening, as teased in last week's episode, for the 89th episode of The Gamereactor Show we spend time talking about Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Mortal Kombat 2, and also the indie smash-hit that is Mixtape.

That's right, this time Alex and I discuss these three major video game treats, with Alex lending his experience with Lego Batman to the occasion while I chime in on all things Mortal Kombat 2 and Mixtape.

Be sure to catch the latest episode of the show below for our full thoughts and, as always, wilder segues, with the show also available on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, and Spreaker.