We share hot takes on Mixtape and Forza Horizon 6 on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It's been a rather crazy few days ever since Beethoven & Dinosaur's Mixtape arrived, as the title launched to critical acclaim and then soon became the subject of a great deal of vocal criticisms from the wider gaming community. Whether this criticism was warranted or relevant is a topic of discussion, and one that we make a key element of the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show.

For our 90th episode, we touch on the Mixtape debacle, all while also sharing a ton of thoughts and opinions about Playground's latest open-world arcade racing experience, Forza Horizon 6.

Be sure to catch the latest episode below for these full and unhinged conversations, which are also available on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.