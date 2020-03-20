We round up all the free gaming you can enjoy this week

As you know, there no shortage of free games to enjoy in the lovely world of video games. Starting now, we will try to tell you each Friday what your free options are, which of course is nice if you are on a budget or if you just feel like trying something new.

First of all, we have Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which is free for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One until Monday 5pm GMT / 6pm CET (an hour earlier on PC). If you are on PC, Epic Game Store has free offers as well each week, and this one is spectacular. For no cost at all, you can download both Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable, and you have until March 26 to fetch them (they will be yours forever).

Finally, Microsoft has its Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold members with free games for Xbox One that you can play and enjoy until 8am GMT / 9am CET on Monday. The just mentioned Assassin's Creed Odyssey in one of them, with the other two being Sea of Thieves and Smite.

Happy free gaming everyone!