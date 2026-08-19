We now have an official launch contender for Grand Theft Auto VI: The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ Online

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For many months we've been joking (well, half-joking, half-serious) that absolutely no publisher or indie studio wanted to release their next game anywhere near 19 November, the date on which Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to hit the market. It turns out that today a brave soul has emerged who is going to defy fate.

Well, actually, it's not exactly a brand-new release either. The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ Online, the multiplayer mode for the definitive version of The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (following major expansions in Afterbirth and Afterbirth+, before reaching the game's final and definitive version, Repentance). Nicalis, the game's developer, has announced that this online co-op mode—already available on PC—will be coming to consoles (Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series) on 19 November.

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ Online takes you and up to three friends down into Isaac's basement (and far beyond) as you face psychological horrors and uncover the traumatic story of the protagonist and his family. Take a look at the short teaser for this clear challenge to GTA VI below.