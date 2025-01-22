English
Marvel Rivals

We may still be in January, but Marvel Rivals is ready for the Spring

Marvel Rivals' Spring Festival arrives this week.

HQ

If you've been playing Marvel Rivals and thought "well, I like this game, but I'd like it a lot more if the teams were only made up of three heroes and there was a ball in the middle of the map," then you're in luck.

Marvel Rivals' Spring Festival launches on the 23rd of January, and introduces a new Clash of Dancing Lions game mode. This mode is essentially football, or soccer if you're so inclined, between two teams of three players.

You can pick between Iron Fist, Star Lord, and Black Widow in the event, with each of them having their own unique costume for it. Through the event, you can unlock the Star Lord costume for free as well.

Check out the trailer below:

HQ

