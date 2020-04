Last week we experienced the initial hour of Square Enix's much-anticipated remake of the classic RPG Final Fantasy VII on stream and today, we're picking up where we left off and going back in for more. If you're looking to check some gameplay out before picking the game up for yourself, or alternatively, if you don't own a PlayStation 4 and need someone to live vicariously through, look no further.

Head on over to our live page at 3pm BST (4pm CEST) and join the fun.