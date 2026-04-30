We discuss Nacon, PlayStation DRM, Injustice 3, and more on the latest The Gamereactor Show

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We're a little bit early to the party when considering our usual The Gamereactor Show schedule, but with a peculiar few days coming up that will see different European countries enjoying public holidays at different times, we figured it'd be best to deliver a slightly earlier than usual show.

For the 88th episode of the podcast, Alex and I spend time looking at the week that was, spotlighting many of the biggest news stories of the past few days and sharing our thoughts on how these will impact the wider gaming world.

From the ongoing debacle at Nacon that recently saw Spiders dissolved, to PlayStation's surprising DRM feature inclusion, to rumours of a third Injustice game being on the horizon, and more. Needless to say, it's quite a busy and jam-packed episode that we've cooked up for you.

And you can listen to it as of this very moment. By simply heading below you can catch the show, or instead visit your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.