We could soon see original characters coming to Marvel Rivals

HQ

Original characters could soon be coming to Marvel Rivals. Much of the selling point of Netase's hero shooter was originally that it would have heroes and villains we know and love. Iron Man, Thor, Venom, Scarlet Witch, they would all be duking it out with players given the chance to control their powers.

However, it seems that Netease could soon be adding in its own lot of original characters to the mix. Speaking with MP1st, game director Guangguang said that the developer had been given permission to add its own characters if it wished.

"Yes, we are allowed to introduce original characters in Marvel Rivals," Guangguang said, adding we should "stay tuned" to find out more about new characters.

Marvel has never been opposed to adding in new characters, some of which can become fan-favourite heroes overnight. Miles Morales is just over a decade old, for example, and Marvel Rivals' support hero Luna Snow has only been around since 2019.

Do you think Marvel Rivals should make up its own characters?