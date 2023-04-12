We could be in store for three seasons of Beef

HQ

Beef has arrived and taken Netflix by storm. The comedy series about two people wrapped up in each other's lives following a road rage incident has already found success on the streamer, begging the question as to whether we'll see future seasons of the show at all.

Creator Lee Sung Jin has already started speaking exactly about this in an interview with Rolling Stone, where he revealed that there could be a couple more seasons of the series coming if Netflix gives it the greenlight.

"I wanted it to have a conclusive feel [for Season One] just in case. But there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a Season Two, there's a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can't really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently."

