We are playing Override 2: Super Mech League on today's GR Live

We're keeping up the momentum in 2021 with our live show by streaming Override 2: Super Mech League later today. This follow up to 2018s Override: Mech City Brawl sees you engage in some intense melee battles by commanding several skyscraper sized mechs. It launched over Christmas and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

In the meantime though, you can check out our review of the game here.