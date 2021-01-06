LIVE

English
news
Override 2: Super Mech League

We are playing Override 2: Super Mech League on today's GR Live

Watch us climb up the ranks and become the best mech fighter out there.

We're keeping up the momentum in 2021 with our live show by streaming Override 2: Super Mech League later today. This follow up to 2018s Override: Mech City Brawl sees you engage in some intense melee battles by commanding several skyscraper sized mechs. It launched over Christmas and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

Be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3PM GMT / 4PM CET to check out two hours of mech brawling action. In the meantime though, you can check out our review of the game here.

Override 2: Super Mech League

