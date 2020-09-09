We are playing Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning sadly was one title that pretty much faded into obscurity last generation despite receiving favorable reviews on arrival from critics (The Xbox 360 version is sitting at 80 on Metacritic).

Luckily though, THQ Nordic has revived the over-looked fantasy RPG and has improved on things from a visual standpoint so that the title has another shot at gracing the spotlight.

Be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST to see whether this cult classic has been given the remastered treatment that it deserves.