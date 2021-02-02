We are playing Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Alongside The Medium, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy launched last week and was one of the biggest releases of January. This sequel to 2019's Atelier Ryza acts as a prequel story and features more of the addictive turn-based action that fans have come to love from the series. To celebrate its launch last week, we're dedicated today's stream to checking out the first two hours of the game.

To catch the action, be sure to head to our GR Live homepage at 3PM GMT/ 4PM CET. In the meantime, you can check out our review of the game here.