Watch the opening cinematic for Final Fantasy VII: Remake

We'll be returning to Midgar soon enough, but if you just can't wait, here's five minutes of cinematic scene-setting to whet your appetite.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake is almost upon us, with the first part of Square Enix's reboot set to land on PlayStation 4 on April 10. It has been a long time since the game was first announced back during that E3 press conference in 2015, but fans can now look forward to returning to Midgar and once again challenging the might of the shadowy Shinra Electric Power Company in just a few short weeks.

If April can't come soon enough for you and you're eager to consume anything and everything you can get about this long-awaited remake, then we think you'll enjoy the new five-minute introductory cinematic that just landed today. The first instalment of this episodic project focuses on digging deeper into events in Midgard and the party's escape from the city, and this trailer sets the scene ahead of our upcoming adventures with Cloud Strife and the rest of the gang.

Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments.

