You People

Watch Jonah Hill struggle to impress Eddie Murphy in Netflix's You People

The comedy movie is coming to the streamer in the New Year.

Netflix has quite a stacked slate of projects coming later this year but the streamer is already eyeing the New Year and what it will be adding come January. To this end, a trailer, or rather first look, has now arrived for the comedy film You People, which sees Jonah Hill starring alongside Eddie Murphy in a movie that seems to be shaping up to be outright hilarious.

It will be arriving on Netflix on January 27, 2023, and ahead of that date, you can catch the short trailer below, and even find the movie's description.

"A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid cultural clashes, societal expectations and generational differences."

You People

