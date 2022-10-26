Watch a new trailer for the spooky Netflix show 1899

HQ

From the creators of Dark comes an icy tale about the crew aboard the ship Kerberos encountering an ancient ghost ship in the middle of the ocean, and now Netflix has released an atmospheric trailer for the upcoming streaming series. The show is called 1899 and will premiere on November 17. Are you excited for ghost ships and mystery this November?

Synopsis:

"On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark."