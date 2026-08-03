Washington Open finals postponed to Monday due to rain, time for Fritz vs. Jódar match

HQ

Heavy rain caused both finals of the Washington Open, an ATP 500 and WTA 500 event (called Mubadala DC Open) to be postponed on Sunday. The women's final between Jessica Pegula and Alexandra Eala had to be stopped when Pegula was leading 6-4, 1-2, and the match will re-start at 12 PM of Monday, local time; 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST of Monday, August 3.

Immediately after it ends, the men's final will begin, between Taylor Fritz and Rafael Jódar, scheduled not before 1 PM local time, or 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST. It will be the second match between the two players (Fritz won their first match in Florida earlier this year), with Jódar, the Spanish teenage sensation, looking for his second ATP title and biggest so far. Whatever happens, he will climb to a career high top 15 if he loses, top 12 if he wins, in his first season at the ATP; while Fritz, 28, aims for his eleventh ATP title.

The Washington Open is one of the ATP and WTA 500 events before the two ATP and WTA 1000 events in August: the Canadian Open (August 2-12) and the Cincinnati Open (August 13-23), before the US Open begins right after.