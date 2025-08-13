Warner reportedly eyeing Weapons prequel after box office success

HQ

Zach Cregger's new horror film about missing children has not only become a major talking point but also a huge box office success for Warner. So, the fact that talk of a follow-up - or more specifically, a prequel - is already happening isn't exactly surprising.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. and New Line are now discussing a potential prequel exploring the backstory of Aunt Gladys, the character played by Amy Madigan in Weapons who has become something of the film's unofficial mascot. Reportedly, the original script for Weapons included far more scenes involving her, but they were cut to keep the runtime in check. Now, after the film's massive success, those unused ideas could become the seed for a standalone feature.

Cregger himself is currently busy in Prague working on his Resident Evil reboot - a project that comes with a staggering $20 million paycheck. As one of Hollywood's hottest directors right now, especially after Weapons's $43 million debut, that price tag seems well-earned.

Whether the Gladys prequel actually happens remains to be seen. Nothing has been officially confirmed beyond the fact that discussions are underway - but given Hollywood's "slight" obsession with prequels and sequels, the odds seem fairly high.

Have you seen Weapons, and would you like to see this prequel become reality?