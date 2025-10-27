Warner Bros. wants A Minecraft Movie to sweep the Oscars

HQ

Warner Bros. has had quite the year when it comes to theatrical releases. Sinners and Weapons scored well at the box office and with critics, and even if One Battle After Another couldn't quite bring home the bacon in terms of cold hard cash, it still looks like it'll be a contender at the big awards ceremonies.

However, Warner Bros. isn't quite satisfied with just those movies potentially being on the Oscar nominees list, as it is campaigning for A Minecraft Movie to win at the Academy Awards. In a For Your Consideration page, we see that A Minecraft Movie isn't just being pushed for special effects or any of the awards some okay movies can get.

Jared Hess is up for Best Director. Jack Black is up for Best Actor. Black did kind of have the line reading of the year with Chicken Jockey, but to have him go up against other actors in better movies at the Oscars feels like a reality our universe isn't quite ready for.

Do you think A Minecraft Movie should win an Oscar?