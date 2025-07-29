Warner Bros. is looking to make another DC live-service game

HQ

The temptations of live-service continue to haunt Warner Bros. like the Green Goblin mask, as WB Games Montreal is hiring for another game utilising the DC IP with a "live-service strategy."

A job ad picked up by Tech4Gamers points to an upcoming project at WB Games Montreal, which asks for an executive producer to join the team with one of the responsibilities being to "oversee post-launch content and live service strategy, ensuring ongoing player engagement."

Now, that doesn't tell us a lot about what the game would be like. Live-service can be anything from a multiplayer shooter to a single-player game that has repeatable missions and a battle pass. However, what this does tell us is that again WB is walking the tightrope of live-service, despite having fallen off it so heavily with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

With the success of titles like Marvel Rivals, though, it's hard not to see why live-service might be tempting for an executive, despite it being a gamble each and every time. If you were hoping the flop of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might lead to some more single-player experiences being put into development, you'd be dead wrong, unfortunately.