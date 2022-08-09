Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warner Bros. films won't be released digitally after 45 days anymore

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO: "we cannot find an economic case for it".

The streaming war has led to convenient solutions for couch potatoes who dislike going to cinemas, with Disney and Warner Bros. using the 45-day tactic - where movies are released digitally after a month and a half - to make streaming services like Disney+ and HBO Max more attractive. Now, however, the fun is over, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who recently made the decision to halt the so-called "Project Popcorn" effort:

"This idea of expensive movies going direct-to-streaming, we cannot find an economic case for it [...] We're making a strategic shift. As part of that, we've been out in the town talking about our commitment to the theatrical exhibition and the theatrical window. A number of movies will be launched with shorter windows."

This affects the upcoming digital release of Elvis, which will not appear on HBO Max after 45 days. What do you think of Warner Bros. Discovery's latest decision?

Thanks, Decider.



