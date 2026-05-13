Warhammer Skulls returns next week, celebrating the showcase's 10th anniversary

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It's that time of year again. As the summer looms overhead, Warhammer fans know they've got a slew of video game announcements coming their way, as Warhammer Skulls is officially returning. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Warhammer-focused video game showcase, and it looks set to be the biggest Skulls event yet.

Announced via a press release, we've got news coming from the following titles:





Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2



Warhammer 40,000: Darktide



Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy



Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun 2



Warhammer Survivors



Total War: Warhammer III



Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector



Warhammer 40,000 Dawn of War IV



That already looks like a stacked line-up, and we'd hope to see some release dates slapped on upcoming titles like Dawn of War IV, Boltgun 2 and Dark Heresy, but there's also plenty of exciting announcements that can come from already released games like Space Marine II, Darktide, and more. We also know that Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 will be releasing as part of this year's Skulls showcase, so get your wallets ready for when that drops.

Perhaps a glaring omission from the list is Total War: Warhammer 40,000, but there's always the chance that game could pop up on the show, or could appear elsewhere in the long list of big summer events. There are also bound to be some surprises sprinkled in, too.

Warhammer Skulls returns next week, on the 21st of May, where the showcase will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube from 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST. It'll be hosted by star of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 Alanah Pearce. If you want to get into the spirit of Warhammer Skulls, why not check out our latest unboxing, where we go through a brilliant box of goodies, sent to us courtesy of Games Workshop.

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