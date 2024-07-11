Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II looks violent and stunning in new screenshots

HQ

The other day we told you that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II finally went gold (meaning it's finished development) well before the premiere, which hopefully means that we'll get a really polished action-adventure on September 9.

And it's evident that Saber Interactive and the publisher Focus Entertainment believes in their game, because now they confidently write on X that "You ask, I deliver" and offer three screenshots from the game. They show three distinctly different environments and all have in common that they are amazingly good looking.

See for yourself...