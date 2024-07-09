HQ

Many were disappointed when Saber Interactive announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

wouldn't get a public beta after all, even if this was because the developers wanted to focus on optimising and finishing the very promising game. The good news is that this hard work has paid off.

The publisher Focus Home Interactive reveals that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has gone gold and will definitely launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series the 9th of September as planned. This means they'll have exactly two months to polish every single bump in the armour before letting us slaughter enormous hordes of enemies, so let's hope this means it'll run flawlessly from the get-go.