Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II hits five million players

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive has published a new blog post wherein it talks more about the increasingly successful Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. Following on from the game hitting 4.5 million players back in October, the developer reveals that the title has now surpassed the five million marker, as well as revealing when a long-awaited cosmetic pack will arrive.

For those still wanting to customise their Space Marine to resemble a Dark Angel, the Chapter Pack for this will be debuting in the first-half of December alongside Patch 5.0. We don't have a firm date to go on just yet, but we are told that it will offer a unique armour set and banner for the Bulwark Class, three weapons with exclusive visuals, and a unique shield, but the catch is that these items cannot be customised.

Otherwise and on the topic of customisation, new armour pieces are being added in this patch too, including the Mark VIII Ravenwing. There will also be a slate of new colour lenses to pick from allowing you to further tweak your Space Marine's look. For PC players, Patch 5.0 will even add DLSS and FSR 3.0 support.

