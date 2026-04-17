Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has surpassed 12 million players

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Around 18 months ago, Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment gave the world the long-awaited sequel, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, a game that we absolutely adored and which clearly found a home among players, as it quickly raked in a large audience.

Since its launch in September 2024, the game has steadily expanded and grown, connecting with more and more players, surpassing milestone after milestone. On this front, it has now been revealed that the game has reached as many as 12 million players, a feat that Focus regards as surpassing "even our wildest dreams".

When you look at this success, it's no surprise that a greenlight came rather soon for a third chapter in the series, which is currently in-development at Saber Interactive and planned for an unknown launch date.