Saber Interactive reveals Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3

In a shock announcement, Games Workshop, Focus Entertainment, and Saber Interactive have revealed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3, which will continue the game series first started by Relic Entertainment in 2011.

Saber Interactive picked up the Space Marine torch and well and truly ran with it, delivering an action game in 2024 that sold millions of copies and continues to deliver new content to players. Regarding Space Marine 3, we're a bit short on details, as the game is still going to be years away, to the point it might be eyeing the next console generation. But, via a press release, we do have some statements about the reception to Space Marine II and hopes for its sequel.

"We have been honored by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. We will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3. Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games. Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular," said John Bert, Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment.

"Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. ​ It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business. ​ We are now starting to develop Space Marine 3, a game that carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase. ​ While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third instalment. We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40.000 universe," said Saber Interactive's CEO Matthew Karch.

It seems like all parties involve want to strike while the iron is hot, and let us know that the future is looking very grimdark (in a good way) as we can expect Titus' story to continue somewhere down the line.