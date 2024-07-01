Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II will no longer get a public online beta

HQ

As we continue to see more and more of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, it's becoming increasingly clear that the game is shaping up to be one not to miss. The action sequel is arriving on PC and consoles on September 9, and many fans were gearing up to get an early taste of the carnage this summer as part of a public online beta, but that will no longer be going ahead.

Developer Saber Interactive has published a Steam blog post where they have announced that the beta has been canned so the team can focus on launch and further optimisations that are required for the big day.

"Space Marine 2 is almost ready. We are now entirely focused on optimization, polish and fixing remaining issues ahead of launch on September 9. This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release."

With the cancelled beta in mind, Saber has said that anyone who signed up for it will be rewarded with a Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol skin to be used when the game does eventually launch.