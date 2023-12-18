Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II gets stunning new screenshots

HQ

Last month it was confirmed that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has been delayed and won't be released until next year, and earlier this month it was revealed that it arrives on September 9. A long wait, which together with Christmas might be the reason why Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive thinks we deserve something nice.

During the weekend and completely out of the blue, they shared four new screenshots from the upcoming adventure, which looks drop-dead gorgeous. The campaign follows Captain Titus from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, who've had quite the journey since the first game, and still has to kill an almost endless amounts of enemies - which frankly sounds awesome.