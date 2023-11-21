Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II delayed to second half of 2024

HQ

When Saber Interactive showed off co-op gameplay from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II at Summer Game Fest, we were told the game would launch "this winter". Alex wasn't the only one confused by this, so the developers had to clarify this meant early 2024 shortly after. That will unfortunately not be the case anymore, but there are some good news as well.

The bad news is that the publishers at Focus Entertainment say Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has been delayed to the second half of 2024. It sounds like we won't have to wait for next November or anything like that, however, as the statement also reveals the release date will be announced at The Game Awards on the 8th of December (the 7th of December American time). I highly doubt they would do that unless the game was set to release next summer, so we might be talking about July or August if I was to guess.