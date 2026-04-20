Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader reveals the new portly cyborg companion arriving in DLC 3

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Owlcat Games are busy bees. They're working on The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, and still putting out big DLC campaigns for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. The next DLC - The Infinite Museion - already revealed it'll feature a big character from the Warhammer 40,000 lore, and now Owlcat has showcased another big character who will be in the DLC.

Alright, enough about the new companion's big metal belly. Eogunn Februs is our new companion for DLC 3, as shown in the trailer below. The choice of another Tech-Priest is an interesting one for our retinue, but considering the theme of the mechanics in the third DLC is about modifications, we shouldn't be too surprised we're not seeing a new Xenos or anything like that.

Februs will likely be a key part in helping us modify our forms, as it seems he's gone under the knife quite a few times himself. We don't know when exactly he'll be joining our retinue, but with May usually bringing a big Warhammer Skulls video game showcase, we can imagine we could see something around then.