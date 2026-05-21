Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV release date revealed

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Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV has got its release date, and it's arriving on the 17th of September. The triumphant return for a beloved RTS franchise confirmed its launch date as part of the Warhammer Skulls showcase today, as King Art Games lets us know when we'll be tearing up planets in huge conflicts as the Space Marines, Orks, Adeptus Mechanicum, and Necrons.

We didn't just get the release date alongside an action-packed new trailer as part of the Warhammer Skulls announcements, as Dawn of War IV also gave us a first peek at its roadmap for upcoming content in the months following its release. By the end of this year, we'll have three Map Packs, the Mission Editor, as well as the Blood Ravens Story Prologue, and Crusade Mode.

Going into 2027, there are more map packs planned, and Aftermath, the first campaign expansion, which comes with a new faction. We don't know who that faction is yet, and there's a lot of time to hype them up ahead of the Spring 2027 release of Aftermath. Both the Story Prologue and Aftermath are paid expansions, while the rest of the upcoming content is free for all players.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV launches on the 17th of September for PC.