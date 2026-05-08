Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV factions are playing checkers while the Ad Mech are playing chess in new trailer

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When you've got buff, beefy Space Marines fighting for the side of mankind, you might think you don't need too much else helping humanity keep its territories among the stars. However, you'd then be discounting a fair few other factions in Warhammer 40,000, one of which is the Adeptus Mechanicum.

The Ad Mech are a bunch of cybernetically enhanced humans who hate the concept of flesh. They're the biggest bunch of nerds humanity has, and yet they're still more than capable of dealing with Xenos and heretics alike, as shown in the new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV.

In the Adeptus Mechanicum faction trailer, we see a lot of ranged firepower for the Ad Mech. They do have a few units that can tie foes up in melee, but really these guys are about overwhelming firepower, from both their enhanced infantry and massive, hulking machines. Check out the trailer yourself for a look at their gameplay, and see if you'll be playing as the Ad Mech when Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV drops.