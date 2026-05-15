VW's ID Golf won't arrive until 2030

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The recent unveiling of the VW ID.3 Neo might look like the company's take on an electric Golf-ish concept, but there's actual a separate ID Golf on the way, but you really don't need to hold your breath for its launch.

As reported by Motor1, VW has officially pushed back the launch to at least 2030. Speaking at the Financial Times' Future of the Car conference in London, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer said the company simply doesn't "need an electric Golf in 2028," arguing that VW's current EV lineup is strong enough for now.

The delay is also tied to ongoing development problems surrounding Volkswagen Group's next-generation SSP platform, which is intended to power a whole range of upcoming cars from VW, Audi and Porsche. The ID Golf is expected to replace the ID.3's as a core electric hatchback, while also spawning GTI and R models.

Given that the ID.Polo was recently revealed with big fanfare, that perhaps makes more sense.