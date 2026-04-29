VW to finally unveil the ID. Polo today

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We've seen a bunch of teasers, even some official information, but today Volkswagen will finally formally unveil the upcoming ID. Polo, a new, cheaper EV that might be a wider reset of VW's electric ambitions.

To bring you up to speed, the ID. Polo is a compact EV targeting a price of around €25,000, putting it right in the fight with cars like the Renault 5. It isn't just another ID model, though. It's the first to fully adopt VW's new design language under design boss Andreas Mindt, and it's heavily inspired by the "ID.2 all concept" that previewed a more "back to basics" approach.

VW is reworking its interior too, offering more physical buttons and controls, and aiming for a more user-friendly interior in general. It uses the updated MEB+ platform, with expected ranges at about 450 kilometers, and fast-charging too. A GTI variant with around 226 horsepower is also expected down the line.

We'll know more once VW finally pulls back the curtain, which should be later today.

Are you interested?