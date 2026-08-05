Vozinha presented as a hero at his new club Colo Colo: Chile will make an exemption with his name

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Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper who became a star overnight after his excellent run in World Cup 2026 with Cape Verde (clean sheet against Spain and taking Argentina to extra time), has joined top Chilean club Colo Colo, and said that "deep down I always told myself I was a 'big club' player", during his presentation.

He also said that "representing Colo Colo, a massive club with a rich history, is the highlight of my club career" and that World Cup was the best thing that happened to him, but that's in the past now. Vozinha also said that he had received many offers after World Cup (where he was chosen in FIFA's Best XI) but knew right away he wanted to play for Colo Colo.

Vozinha's popularity is so big (he was welcomed as a hero in Santiago de Chile), that the Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) has made an exemption on their own rules: players cannot use "nicknames, appellations or sobriquets" on their shirts, but they will allow him to use his nickname Vozinha (which means 'little granny' in Portuguese), instead of his legal name Josimar Jose Evora Dias. "If my grandmother were alive today, I think she would be proud. I hope to keep using it for the rest of my career as a tribute."