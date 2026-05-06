Volkswagen har showed off "the most spectacular Golf R to date"

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The Volkswagen Golf R is an institution in and of itself, and with this new version, they are going back to the roots with a full-blown race car from.

VW has, through Motor1, unveiled an early look at a hardcore, track-only Golf R being developed for the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, with a planned debut in 2027. The project is being co-developed with Max Kruse Racing, and it's... well, it looks serious.

They call it the "Golf R 24H" with aggressive aero upgrades that make the road car look tame by comparison. There's a massive front splitter, heavily widened arches, a huge rear wing, and a stripped-out rear section designed purely for performance.

We don't know anything about actual performance figures for now, but you can see the first images below.