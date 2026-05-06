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Volkswagen har showed off "the most spectacular Golf R to date"

And it does look menacing...

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The Volkswagen Golf R is an institution in and of itself, and with this new version, they are going back to the roots with a full-blown race car from.

VW has, through Motor1, unveiled an early look at a hardcore, track-only Golf R being developed for the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, with a planned debut in 2027. The project is being co-developed with Max Kruse Racing, and it's... well, it looks serious.

They call it the "Golf R 24H" with aggressive aero upgrades that make the road car look tame by comparison. There's a massive front splitter, heavily widened arches, a huge rear wing, and a stripped-out rear section designed purely for performance.

We don't know anything about actual performance figures for now, but you can see the first images below.

Volkswagen har showed off "the most spectacular Golf R to date"
Volkswagen har showed off "the most spectacular Golf R to date"

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