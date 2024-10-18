Void Crew will leave Early Access next month

HQ

Developer Hutlihut Games has revealed that it will be taking its cooperative roguelite Void Crew out of Early Access next month and debuting the title in its 1.0 state. After 15 months as an Early Access title, Void Crew will be transitioning to its complete 1.0 version with all of the updates, improvements, bug fixes, and additional content drops that have been baked in since.

For those unaware of what Void Crew is, this is a title for 1-4 players where you are tasked with suiting up as a Pilot, Gunner, Engineer, or Scavenger, and then delving deep into the mysterious alien force known as the HOLLOW, in an effort to restore order in the name of the METEM. You'll be expected to engage in space battles against swarms of enemies and huge bosses, and to make things easier you can even upgrade and customise your spaceship, which will hopefully make the operation and running of said ship easier.

With Void Crew moving into its 1.0 state on November 25, check out the release date trailer below.